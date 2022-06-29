National Basketball Association NBA Draft 2022: What Bulls are getting in Dalen Terry 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By John Fanta

FOX Sports College Basketball Writer

Coming off the franchise’s first playoff appearance in five years, one of the items on the Chicago Bulls’ NBA draft wish list was a defensive stopper.

Before he’s anything else, Dalen Terry fits that description to a tee.

And the added bonus surrounding the No. 18 pick in the draft is that he’s far from a finished prospect.

The 6-foot-7 combo guard from Phoenix is an NBA-ready athlete who guards the ball tremendously well for a 19-year-old. At Arizona, Terry made the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team this past season and made a positive impact on both ends of the floor for a Wildcats team that made a run to the Sweet 16.

On the offensive end of the floor, Terry averaged 8.0 points and 3.9 assists per game, showcasing a flashy passing ability. His 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover rate was impressive, and considering his length with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, the fact that he played the point as well as he did and made so many plays for others speaks volumes as to why Terry carries intrigue.

His decision to stay in the 2022 draft caught many evaluators by surprise because the thought in mind was that Terry would have been a lottery pick in 2023. That said, his stock only rose from being a back-end first-rounder to being a top-20 pick in this draft.

So, what’s the negative with Terry?

His jump shot needs help. Mechanically, Terry is an inconsistent shooter and lacked confidence in his shot at Arizona. He has to figure out that part of his skill set and could use some time for his body to fully frame out as well.

But, Terry does too many little things for a still-developing jumper to overshadow, and it’s why Chicago may have gotten a steal at 18. This is an upside pick, but it’s not all upside because Terry already defends and distributes beyond his years.

Beyond the skill set, Terry’s motor and effort have never once been a question. In fact, it’s a huge reason why he’s a Chicago Bull.

"His ability to adapt and play off every game with the same energy, that’s what attracted us to him," said Bulls vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas.

"The one thing that really stood out is just his energy, his enthusiasm and his eagerness to want to learn and get better and grow," added Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. "If you talk to anyone about Dalen, the thing that comes out loud and clear is his passion and competitiveness and want to win."

Chicago’s transition style of play, which focuses on smothering players on the perimeter and turning stops into scores, really fits for Terry. He will add to a core of gritty players on the perimeter in Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and 2021 second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu.

In terms of what scouts are saying, one anonymous opinion sums up the outlook for Terry pretty well:

"Dalen is a solid cutter and his basketball IQ is very high. He’s one of the best 1-3 defenders in the draft. His body and shooting are the biggest question marks, but he’s a great kid who wants to be in the gym. Terry would ‘fail’ if shooting takes too long to come around, and he’s not allowed to do what he does best by being a playmaker, but I think teams will let him do that."

As for Terry, he has a chip on his shoulder even by not being selected higher.

How does he think about fitting in with the Bulls? Terry’s felt a connection ever since he worked out in Chicago in May.

"I really wanted to be here," Terry said when talking with reporters on draft night. "It’s crazy. I called my agent immediately, right after (the workout). I was like, ‘That’s where I need to be.’ It’s great that they drafted me. Man, I’m so happy.

"I wanted to go to the Chicago Bulls. I love it. I'm ready."

Between the fit, the toughness that Terry plays with that matches what the Bulls are trying to be, and an offensive upside in reach, Chicago may have made the pick outside the lottery that we look back on as a home run selection years from now.

