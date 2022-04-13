McCollum, Ingram push Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

National Basketball Association
1 hour ago

NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game.

The Pelicans, who finished ninth in the West after starting the season 3-16, will play at the LA Clippers on Friday night, with the winner getting the eighth seed and a spot against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round. New Orleans beat Los Angeles in three of four meetings this season.

The Pelicans seemed headed to a rout, leading 96-75, with 10:39 left, but the 10th-seeded Spurs used a 16-1 run over the next 5:25 to cut it to 97-91. The Pelicans missed seven consecutive shots during the run.

Ingram hit a pair of soft jumpers in the lane and Jonas Valanciunas added a short jumper to put New Orleans back on top, 103-91. Valaciunas had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 23 points. Dejounte Murray had 16 points on 5 of 19 shooting.

After Ingram went to the bench with three fouls with 5:17 remaining before halftime, McCollum carried the Pelicans offensively. In a 14-4 run over the final 3:36 of the half, McCollum made two 3-pointers and pierced the San Antonio defense for two finger-roll layups on strong drives into the lane as New Orleans built a 61-50 lead.

McCollum made 10 of his first 12 shots, including 2 of 3 from long range, despite drawing consistent double teams.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

