Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić to miss Grizzlies game for personal reasons
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić will miss his first game of the season Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET) when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons.
Dončić and fellow guard Dante Exum are both listed as out for personal reasons on the NBA injury report.
The 24-year-old Dončić is third in the NBA in scoring at 31.1 points per game, and the four-time All-Star is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists.
The Mavericks are off to an 11-6 start with Dončić and eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving paired from the beginning of the season for the first time. Irving is averaging 24.6 points per game.
Dončić and Irving struggled with injuries after Irving was acquired in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last February. Dončić has dealt with calf and thumb injuries this season, while Irving has missed three games with a foot issue.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
