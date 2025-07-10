National Basketball Association
Cooper Flagg Makes Professional Debut at NBA Summer League vs. Bronny James
Cooper Flagg Makes Professional Debut at NBA Summer League vs. Bronny James

Updated Jul. 10, 2025 9:29 p.m. ET

Cooper Flagg strolled into UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center at 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, wearing Dallas Mavericks gear, bright white New Balance shoes and an emotionless look on his face as he passed through security.

Roughly 45 minutes later, he wore the same stone-cold face as he came out for warmups shortly after 5 p.m. at the NBA Summer League.

His fans more than made up for it with plenty of energy, electrifying the jam-packed arena that cheered loudest when he was announced as a starter. 

Flagg missed his first two attempts of the game and picked up his first foul just 46 seconds into the game.

Bronny James, also a fan favorite, buried his first attempt over Flagg and followed after Flagg's second miss with a 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 5-0 lead.

Flagg scored his first basket at the 4:30 mark and followed with a mid-range fadeaway as he fell to the floor.

Generally filled with Lakers fans when the team plays in the summer, the arena was full of emotion with a fair share of Mavericks fans in attendance to see the 2025 National college player of the year.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told The Associated Press before the game he’s looking for nothing more than effort and grit in his team’s opening game, as he wants them all playing hard.

"This summer league is a little different when you have this type of turnout," Kidd said. "But the guys have had a couple practices. There’s going to be some turnovers. I just want to see how they respond to a couple of mistakes being made, no one’s gonna play a perfect game and be unselfish."

As for his prize draft pick: "We’re all excited," Kidd said of Flagg. "Seen enough of him on tape, so now it’s good to see him on the floor."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

