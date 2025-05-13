National Basketball Association Mavericks reportedly expected to keep 1st pick, add Cooper Flagg to their core Published May. 14, 2025 11:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Immediately after the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft lottery on Monday night, speculation ensued. Would they trade the pick and continue throwing everything into the win-now bucket, or would they retain the selection and, presumably, use it on Cooper Flagg?

The hypothesis seems to have been short-lived as ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Mavericks "will not entertain the possibility" of trading the No. 1 pick and instead will take the 6-foot-9 prospect from Duke.

It's a decision that certainly sets them up for the future, as Flagg is as sure of a thing as can be in an NBA prospect. In his lone season at Duke, he averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four and becoming the fifth freshman to ever win the Naismith Player of the Year.

But taking Flagg will also help them win right now. And checking both those boxes with one player is vital for the Mavericks, who have a sturdy core, but could benefit from a life-raft, and contingency plan, in Flagg, if things go awry.

This is, of course, a look far into the future, when Dallas is at full strength as point guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in early March and, presumably, won't be back until the latter part of next season. But, when the Mavericks are healthy, they have talent at every position, and players whose strengths complement one another.

Forward Anthony Davis, a one-time NBA champion, remains the premier option on both sides of the ball. While he's struggled with injuries over the past few seasons, when he's at the peak of his powers, he's a versatile big-man who can score inside and in the mid-range; with his back to the basket, and off the dribble. He's also an elite rim protector, who has the nimbleness to switch onto perimeter players.

Irving, if he returns to being the same player, is one of the best ball-handlers in the NBA, who can create for himself off the dribble and score at all three levels. The Mavericks' offense will go as he does once he returns.

Klay Thompson won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and was one of the best two-way guards and a lights-out shooter. He's regressed a bit as he's aged, but the 35-year-old still has a consistent jumper and as much experience in significant games as anyone.

Center Dereck Lively, a former Duke prospect as well, is heading into his third season in the NBA and is a burgeoning defender, who averaged 1.6 blocks per game this past season.

Then there's Flagg, who'd instantly be the Mavericks' best wing. He's malleable enough to adapt to any NBA scheme, and contribute however a team needs him to. While he thrives with the ball in his hands, creating offense for himself, he also shot 40.8% on catch-and-shoot 3s and had a 4.2-2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He can also fit any defensive approach as he's sturdy on the ball and intelligent in help-defense, averaging 1.4 steals per game at Duke.

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect

"Cooper is just unique," former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday on "The Herd", "His legs are so strong and, athletically, he's gifted. When you add his athletic ability and his competitive attitude, you have a really special guy."

He's the type of player who can be additive to a team trying to contend for the NBA championship, and also buoy a franchise for the future. It's a perfect situation that the Dallas Mavericks fell into, and seemingly, they're making the simple choice, taking Flagg.

