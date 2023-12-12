Mavericks' Kyrie Irving in walking boot and crutches, no timetable for return
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will miss an indefinite amount of time with a right heel injury.
The star guard was seen wearing a protective boot, and walking on crutches prior to the team's games against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.
Irving told reporters he "feels better" than he did after initially suffering the injury when Mavs center Dwight Powell fell on his foot during the team's 125-112 win on Friday.
The Mavs have dealt with a slew of injuries this season, as Luka Dončić, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all missed time with ailments. Irving is currently averaging 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists on a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field. He's also shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.
