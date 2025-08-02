National Basketball Association Luka Doncic, Lakers Agree to Maximum Extension; Superstar Posts Message Updated Aug. 2, 2025 12:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Luka Doncic will be calling L.A. home for the foreseeable future.

Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $165 million maximum extension, ESPN reported on Saturday. The contract includes a player option for the 2028-29 NBA season. Doncic was previously on a five-year, $215.2 million deal, which contained an opt-out for the 2026-27 NBA season.

The 26-year-old superstar posted a picture of himself signing the contract on X, captioning the picture with the message, "I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning."

Los Angeles acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in February for a package that included five-time All-NBA honoree Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round draft pick.

Across his 28 regular-season games with the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 43.8/37.9/79.1. Los Angeles claimed the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere this offseason, the Lakers signed center Deandre Ayton (two-year, $16.2 million deal), veteran guard Marcus Smart (two-year, $10.5 million deal) and forward Jake LaRavia (two-year, $12 million deal), among other moves. LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million salary for next season.

Doncic, a five-time All-NBA honoree and one-time scoring champion, spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Mavericks (2018-19 season to 2024-25 season), most notably helping them reach the 2024 NBA Finals and the Western Conference Finals twice.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share