Luka Doncic Mavs star Luka Dončić agrees to landmark $207 million extension 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Luka Dončić appeared to be well on his way to being the face of the NBA. And now he’s going to be paid like it.

The Dallas Mavericks' superstar, still just 22 years old, has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million, "supermax" rookie extension, according to an ESPN report Monday.

That would average out to $41.4 million per year, good for the ninth-highest average salary in the NBA, just behind those of James Harden and John Wall ($42.7 million) and a touch ahead of Russell Westbrook ($41.3 million). Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has the highest average salary, at $53 million per season.

Dončić is the first player on his rookie deal to be eligible for the supermax extension because he has been voted first-team All-NBA twice. His deal includes a player option on the final year. For more on the rules regarding "supermax extensions," go here.

If any player deserves such a massive payday at such a young age, it would probably be Dončić. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound guard was selected No. 3 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 draft and was then immediately traded to Dallas in a draft-night deal for Trae Young and a 2019 first-rounder, which became Cam Reddish.

For more up-to-date news on all things Mavericks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Slovenian star has proven to be an unstoppable force already, averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists in his three seasons. He joins Oscar Robertson and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to compile at least 5,000 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,500 assists in their first three seasons. And he accomplished that feat in only 199 games, with his past two seasons shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (James did it in 238 games, and Robertson reached those marks comfortably in 230 games.)

On top of his NBA exploits, Dončić dominated on the international stage this summer, leading Slovenia to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. His team lost by one point to France in the semifinal, then was defeated by Australia in the bronze medal game, but it was still a stunning run for a country that had never before qualified for the Olympics in basketball.

"I need to learn from this. We all need to learn from this," Dončić said. "But at the same time, we’re in the top four in the world: Slovenia, 2 million people."

Dončić is expected to sign the contract Tuesday in Slovenia, as a Mavericks contingent, including owner Mark Cuban and legend Dirk Nowitzki, traveled there to present it.

"Today is a dream come true," Dončić said in a statement. "I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks."

The NBA world reacted to the stunning news Monday. Here is a sample.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Luka Doncic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.