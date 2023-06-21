National Basketball Association
Lucas Oil Stadium to host NBA’s All-Star Saturday night festivities
National Basketball Association

Lucas Oil Stadium to host NBA’s All-Star Saturday night festivities

Published Jun. 21, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET

NBA All-Star Weekend organizers announced Wednesday the popular Saturday night skills challenges will be held Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The league’s 73rd All-Star Game will be played the next day on the Indiana Pacers home court.

Splitting the venues nearly doubles the seating capacity, from approximately 17,200 for NBA games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, to 35,000 for the slam dunk and 3-point contests among other events. And because the skills challenges will take place in the south end of Lucas Oil Stadium, it opens the north end of the stadium for concerts.

Organizers have not yet announced the entertainment lineup for All-Star Weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host committee said it will buy 2,400 tickets to distribute to local organizations.

Indianapolis has hosted eight NCAA men’s Final Fours with Lucas Oil Stadium hosting the event three times since it opened in 2008, most recently in 2021 when the entire NCAA Tournament was played in front of limited capacity in Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"State Farm All-Star Saturday Night is one of the most exciting and entertaining nights in all of sports, and holding it at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of football’s most iconic venues which was also thoughtfully designed for basketball events, enables us to make it more accessible than ever to our community," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson said.

IndyGo bus rides also will be free from Feb. 15-18 with extended nightly service, the host committee announced.

Indianapolis was initially selected to host the 2021 All-Star game, which was played in Atlanta in March because of COVID-19 protocols. This marks the second time the city has hosted the NBA’s All-Star Game — the first since it was held in 1985 at the then RCA Dome.

Tickets for the skills challenge festivities go on sale July 24.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Messi miss not slowing Saudi Arabia’s ambitious drive to recruit stars

Messi miss not slowing Saudi Arabia’s ambitious drive to recruit stars

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes