National Basketball Association
LeBron James shows up to watch son Bronny play at NBA draft combine
National Basketball Association

LeBron James shows up to watch son Bronny play at NBA draft combine

Published May. 15, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET

Bronny James' famous father was on hand Wednesday to watch him play at the NBA draft combine.

LeBron James showed up wearing a black hoodie and sat in the second row for Bronny's second and final scrimmage of the combine.

The NBA's career scoring leader, his wife and daughter were frequent spectators for Bronny's games at Southern California last season. LeBron James has said repeatedly he would like to team with his son. The four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion just completed his 21st season and could become a free agent if he opts out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. But he also said following a season-ending loss to Denver that he hasn't "given much thought lately" to playing alongside his son.

Bronny James is deciding whether to turn pro after one college season. He declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James was one of the nation's top prospects when he decided to stay near home and committed to USC last May out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. But things took an unexpected turn last summer.

James went into cardiac arrestbecause of a congenital heart defect during a basketball workout at USC in late July and needed surgery. He missed the first month of the season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games for the Trojans.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Related: Bronny James 'grateful' to have NBA dream within reach after health scare]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Bronny James
LeBron James
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers favored after Bronny likely staying in draft

2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers favored after Bronny likely staying in draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes