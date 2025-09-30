National Basketball Association LeBron James Misses Lakers’ First Training Camp Practice With Lower Body Injury Published Sep. 30, 2025 11:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' first practice of training camp with a minor injury Tuesday.

James has "a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute," coach JJ Redick said after the workout at the Lakers' training complex.

James will become the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons when the Lakers open the regular season on Oct. 21 against Golden State. That game is the target for James and the Lakers, who will work together to manage the 40-year-old superstar's workload against injuries and exhaustion, particularly during training camp.

While the top scorer in NBA history still might play during the preseason, Redick said the Lakers are "playing the long game with LeBron."

James was named to the All-NBA second team last year after averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds while staying largely healthy and playing in 70 games. Redick said the Lakers want to keep James close to full health throughout the season, with the goal of being prepared for the playoffs.

Gabe Vincent (left knee), newcomer Marcus Smart (left Achilles) and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee) also didn't fully participate in the Lakers' first practice.

Los Angeles opens its preseason schedule Friday night in Palm Desert, California, against the Phoenix Suns.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share