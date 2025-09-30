National Basketball Association
LeBron James Misses Lakers’ First Training Camp Practice With Lower Body Injury
National Basketball Association

LeBron James Misses Lakers’ First Training Camp Practice With Lower Body Injury

Published Sep. 30, 2025 11:25 p.m. ET

LeBron James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' first practice of training camp with a minor injury Tuesday.

James has "a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute," coach JJ Redick said after the workout at the Lakers' training complex.

James will become the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons when the Lakers open the regular season on Oct. 21 against Golden State. That game is the target for James and the Lakers, who will work together to manage the 40-year-old superstar's workload against injuries and exhaustion, particularly during training camp.

While the top scorer in NBA history still might play during the preseason, Redick said the Lakers are "playing the long game with LeBron."

James was named to the All-NBA second team last year after averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds while staying largely healthy and playing in 70 games. Redick said the Lakers want to keep James close to full health throughout the season, with the goal of being prepared for the playoffs.

Gabe Vincent (left knee), newcomer Marcus Smart (left Achilles) and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee) also didn't fully participate in the Lakers' first practice.

Los Angeles opens its preseason schedule Friday night in Palm Desert, California, against the Phoenix Suns.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Victor Wembanyama Taller After Returning from Surgery for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Victor Wembanyama Taller After Returning from Surgery for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes