National Basketball Association LeBron James is reportedly playing "on one leg" after Play-In Tournament victory 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is LeBron really hurt again?

After the Los Angeles Lakers ’ Play-In Tournament victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, reports surfaced that the four-time NBA champion is playing "on one leg."

During the Thursday episode of ESPN’s "The Jump," Marc Spears reported that LeBron is still working his way back from the high ankle sprain he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks in March of this year. Spears went on to say that the Lakers need to be concerned about James' injury as they advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Some critics aren't buying it as an excuse, however.

On Friday’s "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down why he's tired of hearing about LeBron's pesky ankle injury.

"I’m over this," Cowherd said. "He’s got a high ankle sprain. They can hurt, but LeBron’s been playing now for 20 years. He’s played 1,600 games. This is now your reality. This is the way it is. … I don’t believe he’s playing ‘on one leg.’ LeBron’s very good, and he’s fine. This is a little drama.

"Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines played with a fractured fibula," Cowherd continued. "Justin Fields, against Clemson, got hit so hard he appeared to crack ribs. He was back in two series later. Philip Rivers once played in an AFC Championship game with a torn ACL. Deshaun Watson had to take a bus this year to Jacksonville. He couldn’t fly because he played with a partially collapsed lung. … I don’t wanna hear about LeBron ‘playing on one leg.’ You got Mahomes and Brady [who] had major surgeries right after the season [was] over. And you know where LeBron’s gonna be when the season’s over? … He’ll be at the same place. ... at his pool in Beverly Hills … on a rubber duckie … smiling and taking Instagram pictures."

On "Undisputed," Skip Bayless agreed with Cowherd, saying that Rich Paul, James' agent, and Maverick Carter, James' business manager, are "planting excuses" for the star shooting guard ahead of the playoffs.

"Here we go again. They're doing it again," Bayless said. "It's a beautiful move ahead of the playoffs because you've set up LeBron perfectly. If he fails, well, he was ‘playing on one leg.’ If he wins, he's a hero! He won the championship on one leg! That makes him the ‘GOAT.’ It's genius. … I thought LeBron was the most durable superstar ever, until lately, and now he's ‘playing on one leg.'"

According to the 17-time All-Star, James didn't experience any ankle pain after Wednesday night’s game against Golden State, despite falling to the floor late in the fourth quarter.

"I’m good. I told you guys I was good. I’m good," James said . "That’s the most minutes I’ve played in a long time, and I didn’t feel anything on that play. Draymond’s finger or thumb or whatever went directly into my eye, and that’s why I was down."

We'll see if LeBron's ankle is really a hindrance to his game when the No. 7-seeded Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, on Sunday (12:30 p.m. PT, ABC) in Game 1 of the first round.

