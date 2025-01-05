National Basketball Association LeBron James ignored? Referees miss timeout call in Lakers’ 119-115 loss to Rockets Updated Jan. 5, 2025 11:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jalen Green scored 33 points and Fred VanVleet grabbed a key steal late to allow the Houston Rockets to hold on for a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Amen Thompson added 23 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in his return after a two-game suspension to help Houston eke out the victory after leading by as many as 22.

A basket by LeBron James got the Lakers within 117-115 with eight seconds to go. Alperen Sengun missed 1 of 2 free throws after that to give Los Angeles a chance to tie it.

ADVERTISEMENT

But VanVleet stole the inbounds pass intended for James while the Lakers star was signaling for a timeout.

James addressed the referees not acknowledging his call for a timeout after the game.

"Max definitely still had the ball in his hands but it wasn't awarded," James told reporters. "That happens. We didn't lose the game because of that."

VanVleet made 1 of 2 free throws to secure the victory.

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers. James added 21 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Los Angeles used an 11-2 run, with six points from Davis, to get within two with 4 minutes to go. A dunk by Thompson started a 7-2 run that pushed Houston's lead to 115-108 with 2:30 minutes remaining.

The Rockets remained up by seven about a minute after that when a 3 by Davis cut the lead to 117-113 before the basket by James.

Takeaways

Lakers: Davis was dominant throughout this one but James struggled to get going early and had just five points at halftime.

Rockets: Thompson's performance Sunday was a good sign for Houston. The second-year player is starting in place of Jabari Smith Jr., who could be out up to two months after breaking a bone in his hand Friday.

Key moment

The steal by VanVleet that sealed the victory.

Key stat

The Rockets had 52 points in the paint to 40 by the Lakers.

Up next

The Lakers visit Dallas on Tuesday night and the Rockets visit Washington that night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers National Basketball Association

share