LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 regular-season points with his ninth point against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
James scored his 40,000th career regular season point on a driving layup with Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. defending him.
James, 39, is also the NBA's all-time regular-season leading scorer, having passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot in February 2023. The 20-time NBA All-Star previously broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February 2022.
James entered the league in 2003 at age 19, out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, as the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's currently playing in his 21st season.
The 6-foot-9 superstar spent seven years with the Cavs before taking his talents to South Beach, joining superstars Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat. James returned to Ohio in 2014 and led the team to four straight NBA Finals appearances and to its first, and only, NBA Championship in 2016. He signed with the Lakers in 2018 on a four-year, $153.3 million contract.
James is currently averaging 25 points per game this season, and the Lakers sit in ninth place in the Western Conference.
