LeBron Caps NBA's Thrilling Return

Thursday's matchup between the Lakers and Clippers felt like a conference finals preview even before the opening whistle, and it lived up to the hype.

The NBA's first night back inside the bubble came down to a LeBron James game-winner, giving the Lakers a 103-101 victory.

The win moved LeBron past Kobe Bryant for the ninth most regular season wins by a player in NBA history (837). And it couldn't have happened without Anthony Davis, who led all scorers on the night with 34 points.

That was just the ending, though. Here is everything else you need to know from the NBA's return.

Prior to the tip of the night's opening game between the Jazz and Pelicans, both teams kneeled in unison, joined by their coaches and the officials:

Rudy Gobert, whose COVID-19 diagnosis helped lead to the NBA's shutdown in March, scored the first basket of the renewed season, before a Lonzo Ball to Zion Williamson alley-oop for New Orleans turned heads:

The Pelicans built a double-digit lead in the second half, but the Jazz stormed back, with Gobert capping the scoring to give Utah the 106-104 win.

That comeback was aided by Williamson sitting on the bench for the final 7:19 of the game. The Pelicans star was originally a game-time decision due to conditioning concerns after having to leave the bubble for a family situation.

New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry indicated postgame that Williamson was under a minutes restriction:

And Williamson acknowledged he's still rounding into form:

Although the decision to sit Williamson down the stretch was questioned on social media, Chris Broussard explains it was the right move:

“With Zion clearly not in game shape, limiting his minutes was a smart move. While he was able to score, hitting 6-of-8 shots, his fatigue was evident by the way the rest of his game suffered. Zero rebounds and poor defense led to him having a game-worst plus/minus of -16. The first order of business for Zion is to get in shape!”

The drama around Williamson's availability then gave way to the night's main event — Lakers vs. Clippers.

Both Los Angeles teams also kneeled during the anthem:

Some of the NBA's stars who are in the bubble, but weren't playing Thursday, such as Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum, and Kyle Lowry, took in the game from the sidelines (while maintaining proper social distance):

And LeBron's former teammate, 2-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, stopped by among the virtual fans on the video walls situated near courtside:

The Lakers went up big early despite LeBron not scoring in the first quarter. Then, he dropped the hammer in the second quarter with a throwback jam:

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Paul George midway through the third pushed the underdog Clippers into the lead.

But right about that time, The Brow started to cook, with a monster sequence in which he hit two 3-pointers, got a midrange bucket, and came up with a defensive stop.

The Lakers looked to pull away to open the fourth with a barrage of 3-pointers, but Paul George responded — only to set the stage for LeBron's game winner.

It was the Lakers' 50th win of the season, and a historic victory on a historic night.

The NBA season rolls on Friday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the Orlando Magic taking on the Brooklyn Nets, and a marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

