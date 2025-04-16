National Basketball Association Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Before they meet in the postseason, here’s a look back at their past matchups to see what could be on the horizon.

How many times have the Lakers played the Timberwolves?

The Los Angeles Lakers have played the Minnesota Timberwolves a total of 4 times this season. The series is tied at 2-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers vs. Timberwolves History (2024-25 Regular Season)

Lakers could win Finals "if healthy," Cavs and OKC climb up in Nick's Tiers | First Things First

When do the Lakers and Timberwolves next play each other?

The Lakers and Timberwolves will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff series:

(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves

*if needed

share