National Basketball Association
Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
National Basketball Association

Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season

Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:09 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Before they meet in the postseason, here’s a look back at their past matchups to see what could be on the horizon.

How many times have the Lakers played the Timberwolves?

The Los Angeles Lakers have played the Minnesota Timberwolves a total of 4 times this season. The series is tied at 2-2. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers vs. Timberwolves History (2024-25 Regular Season)

Lakers could win Finals "if healthy," Cavs and OKC climb up in Nick's Tiers | First Things First

Lakers could win Finals "if healthy," Cavs and OKC climb up in Nick's Tiers | First Things First

When do the Lakers and Timberwolves next play each other?

The Lakers and Timberwolves will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals. 

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff series:

(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves

*if needed

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision

Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes