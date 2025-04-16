National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:09 a.m. ET
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Before they meet in the postseason, here’s a look back at their past matchups to see what could be on the horizon.
How many times have the Lakers played the Timberwolves?
The Los Angeles Lakers have played the Minnesota Timberwolves a total of 4 times this season. The series is tied at 2-2.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 10/22/2024: Lakers 110, Timberwolves 103
- 12/2/2024: Timberwolves 109, Lakers 80
- 12/13/2024: Timberwolves 97, Lakers 87
- 2/27/2025: Lakers 111, Timberwolves 102
When do the Lakers and Timberwolves next play each other?
The Lakers and Timberwolves will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff series:
(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game 1: Saturday, April 19 at Los Angeles - 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at Los Angeles - 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Friday, April 25 at Minnesota - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 4: Sunday, April 27 at Minnesota - 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 5*: Wednesday, April 30 at Los Angeles - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 6*: Friday, May 2 at Minnesota - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 7*: Sunday, May 4 at Los Angeles - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
*if needed
