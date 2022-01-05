Kyrie Irving Live Updates: Kyrie Irving starts in season debut for Nets 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It has been a roller-coaster to get here, but Kyrie Irving is making his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Mired in a three-game losing streak, the Nets (23-12) are hoping Irving's addition in Wednesday's road game helps them get back on track.

As for how we got here, here is a quick recap (via the Associated Press):

Irving has been unable to play at home and for much of the season because of New York City’s vaccination mandate and was unwelcome on the road. The Nets didn’t want a part-time player, so they sent him away during the preseason.

Things changed. Nash said with the recent COVID-19 outbreak that left the Nets severely short-handed, having the superstar part-time was a better option than signing more players to 10-day hardship contracts.

"So why not bring him back?" Nash said.

Before Irving took the floor, Chris Broussard of "First Things First" said he believes Irving can still add to the Nets this season.

"I am excited to see Kyrie back," Broussard said Wednesday. "It certainly adds some excitement into the regular season. … What it does is It improves [the Nets'] chances of winning the championship. … They don't look like a team that can win the title –– maybe even the Eastern Conference –– without Kyrie Irving playing some of the games."

The hype around Irving's return is certainly real.

Irving –– who currently can only play road games –– is expected to play 30 minutes for the Nets in his return, and made the starting lineup alongside James Harden, Kevin Durant, David Duke Jr. and Nic Claxton.

While most neutral fans waited on Irving to get going, the home fans in Indy were in for a treat in the first quarter.

Lance Stephenson, who last suited up for the Pacers in 2017-18, made his home debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with an other-worldly opening quarter.

After putting up a zero in the points department in the first 12 minutes, Irving settled into a groove in the second quarter.

His first points of the season came on a pullup jumper just below the free-throw line.

After hitting another jumper, Irving picked up his second steal of the game and was sent to the line on a shooting foul, where he drained a pair.

Then, in transition, he hit a runner off the glass to give him a quick eight points before the nine-minute mark hit in the quarter, prompting the Pacers to call a timeout.

With the Nets down 101-92 and time running out in the third quarter, Irving rose up to hit a jumper, beating the buzzer and trimming the score to 101-94 with his 11th and 12th points of the game.

This is a developing story.

