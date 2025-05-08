National Basketball Association KG, Keyshawn and a dinosaur? Best moments from Paul Pierce's 8-hour walk to work Updated May. 8, 2025 3:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Knicks stunned the Boston Celtics for a second consecutive game on Wednesday night, overcoming a 20-point lead on the road to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal round matchup and take a 2-0 series lead.

Inevitably, Celtics fans alike are in shock, and one of the franchise's legends, Paul Pierce, has been forced to eat crow.

On Wednesday's edition of "Speak", Pierce said that he would "walking to work" barefoot in his "bathrobe" if the Celtics lost Game 2, believing there was "no shot" they would lose again and that it was more likely you'd see a "dinosaur" outside the FS1 studio.

Well, the Celtics lost, and Pierce posted a live video of himself walking to work in Los Angeles with his bathrobe on with the sun rising in the background on Thursday morning.

After Game 2, Pierce posted a Google Maps projection of his walk to the FS1 studio, which would hover around an eight-hour walk.

Those vomiting emojis are probably pretty self-explanatory, but Pierce did get some assistance with his trek to work on Thursday. He paused his walk to film his weekly podcast with former Celtics star Kevin Garnett. Once that was over, Garnett had a message for Pierce.

"Be careful out here, man," Garnett said. "Wear your seatbelt!"

Later on, Pierce was met by "Speak" co-host Keyshawn Johnson near the Getty Center, located roughly five miles from the FOX Studio Lot. Johnson gave Pierce a bottle of water.

"I appreciate y'all," Pierce said with a laugh. "My man ran up on me."

After Mikal Bridges stole the ball from Jaylen Brown as time expired in Game 1, Bridges and OG Anunoby forced an errant Jayson Tatum pass as time expired in Game 2 to give the Knicks another win. It's the first time in NBA history that a team has come back to win after trailing by 20 points in back-to-back playoff games — and in the second half of those games, at that.

New York's dramatic start to the series comes after it was swept by Boston, 4-0, in the regular-season series. The third-seeded Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons in six games in the first round, while the second-seeded Celtics beat the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round.

Pierce, who spent the first 15 seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics, is second in franchise history with 24,021 career points. He was the 2007-08 NBA Finals MVP and earned four All-NBA honors and 10 NBA All-Star honors with the Celtics.

Game 3 of the series is on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

