Kevin Durant Officially Lands With Rockets as Part of 7-Team Mega Trade
Kevin Durant's move to the Houston Rockets is official, and the details of the trade are much bigger than a one-for-one swap with the Phoenix Suns — in fact, it's the largest trade in NBA history with seven teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
The record for the largest trade in NBA history was previously six teams, set in 2024 in the deal that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.
Here's a breakdown of the teams involved and what each team got as part of the deal:
Which teams are involved?
The Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Brookyln Nets and Minnesota Timbewrolves are all the part of the deal.
Who are the key players?
Kevin Durant is the big fish in the trade, but the Rockets will also reunite with rim-running center Clint Capela, who played in Houston from 2014 to 2020. In exchange for Durant, the Suns are getting a package of players headlined by former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and 3-and-D specialist Dillon Brooks.
What did everyone else get?
- Houston Rockets: Clint Capela, Kevin Durant
- Phoenix Suns: Koby Brea, Dillon Brooks, Rasheer Fleming, Jalen Green, Khaman Maluach, Daeqwon Plowden, and a second-round pick
- Los Angeles Lakers: Adou Thiero
- Golden State Warriors: Jahmai Mashack, Alex Toohey
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Rocco Zikarsky, two second-round picks and cash compensation
- Atlanta Hawks
- David Roddy, a second-round pick swap and cash compensation
- Brooklyn Nets: Two second-round picks
