National Basketball Association Is Kevin Durant the best clutch free-throw shooter in NBA history? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant's first free throws of the game came with 8.7 seconds remaining in overtime on Thursday.

The slender superstar rose up and quickly fell against the Barclays Center hardwood, taking a hard shooting foul from beyond the arc courtesy of Bucks wing Wesley Matthews. Durant went to the line for three shots with his Brooklyn Nets trailing by two.

Swish. Swish. Swish.

And while the Nets eventually fell to Milwaukee by one, Durant earned an exalted consolation prize from Skip Bayless on "Undisputed" on Friday, who claimed KD is the best late-game free-throw shooter in NBA history.

"Look what [Durant] did — he stepped up there and hit it," Bayless said. "He is the clutchest free-throw shooter we're ever seen."

Durant ranks 14th all-time in free throw percentage at 88.4%, rubbing elbows with Larry Bird, Reggie Miller and many of the game's greats. His prowess at the charity stripe is particularly exceptional given his lanky 6-foot-10 frame — Peja Stojakovic is the only player 6-foot-10 or taller to shoot better than Durant at the line.

Shooting a career-best 90.8% from the line this season, Durant is far better than Giannis Antetokounmpo (72.3), and beats out strong free-throw shooters like Nikola Jokic (81.2) and Joel Embiid (81.8).

But when pitted against LeBron James, Bayless believes Durant's late-game zen and willingness to take pressure-free throws stands out.

"This is LeBron James' worst nightmare," Bayless said. "You're down two at the line late in the game, and you gotta make three free throws."

Durant's historic splits at the stripe somehow improve during crunch time. This season, KD is shooting 93.1% in the clutch, or inside the final five minutes of a game decided by five points or fewer. Among players who have played in at least 10 'clutch' games and average at least one 'clutch' free throw attempt per game, only Jayson Tatum, Zach Lavine, Cole Anthony and Terrance Ross shoot a better percentage.

Taking a historical lens, Durant pairs impressively against the game's great scorers. Michael Jordan shot just 78.1% on clutch free throws during his final two seasons in Chicago, while Kobe Bryant managed 82.2% in the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons combined.

For Bayless, however, being a clutch free-throw shooter transcends percentages. It's determined by players seeking the ball in late-game situations and trusting themselves to draw contact and convert at the line. And this is where Durant separates himself from James and others.

"Do you remember the gold-medal game?" Bayless said. "Kevin said, ‘No, give me the ball. Just [inbound it] to me so I can march back to the other end and swish both free throws. So that we take home the gold.’ Kevin Durant, Kevin bleepin' Durant."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.