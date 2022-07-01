National Basketball Association Kevin Durant: Three potential destinations for Nets' star 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant turned the NBA on its head Thursday afternoon with a massive bombshell just before free agency began.

In a stunning turn of events following Kyrie Irving's return to Brooklyn the day before, Durant informed Nets general manager Sean Marks and team owner Joe Tsai that he'd like to waive his no-trade clause and be sent to another team.

The exact reasons for his request are unknown, but what is known is this: Numerous teams are lining up at Brooklyn's doorstep with offers in hand as they vie for Durant's services, and the Nets should be able to get a hefty return for the skillful superstar.

But while there is a wealth of potential destinations for Durant, Nick Wright focused on three particularly enticing ideas, and he shared his hypothetical scenarios Friday on "First Things First."

Why a KD-Kyrie trade won't happen for Lakers Nick Wright proposes three trade scenarios for Kevin Durant after the Brooklyn star reveals he's out on playing for the Nets this season. Watch as he explains potential deals with the Lakers, Pelicans and Celtics.

New Digs in NOLA

Nets Get: Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, five first-round picks

Pelicans Get: Kevin Durant

Wright's thoughts: "This is the one I think works the best. Brandon Ingram is an All-Star. New Orleans has their own picks, Milwaukee's picks, and the Lakers' picks. I don't think Brooklyn will do better than that, and I think Durant, CJ [McCollum], Zion [Williamson], are an instant contender to win the West."

Touchdown in Beantown

Nets Get: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, '23 & '25 first-round picks

Celtics Get: Kevin Durant

Wright's thoughts: "Would Kevin Durant ever go to a team that just knocked him out in the playoffs. Oh, he would! The Celtics become the clear — that's the one way they could jump Milwaukee — Eastern Conference favorites."

Say Hey, L.A.

Lakers Get: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Nets Get: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, '27 & '29 first-round picks

Wright's thoughts: "I don't think this is going to happen, I'm just saying it works. Biggest trade in NBA history. [ESPN's] Brian Windhorst is floating it, he keeps floating stuff out there, and then all of a sudden it materializes. He said it on the ‘Hoop Collective', and when there's mayhem in the NBA, you know who typically comes out a winner? The King. Not always, but usually it's like ‘wait, how did LeBron [James] end up a winner?’ Because he's playing five-dimensional chess on you fools."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.