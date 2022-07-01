Kevin Durant: Three potential destinations for Nets' star
Kevin Durant turned the NBA on its head Thursday afternoon with a massive bombshell just before free agency began.
In a stunning turn of events following Kyrie Irving's return to Brooklyn the day before, Durant informed Nets general manager Sean Marks and team owner Joe Tsai that he'd like to waive his no-trade clause and be sent to another team.
The exact reasons for his request are unknown, but what is known is this: Numerous teams are lining up at Brooklyn's doorstep with offers in hand as they vie for Durant's services, and the Nets should be able to get a hefty return for the skillful superstar.
But while there is a wealth of potential destinations for Durant, Nick Wright focused on three particularly enticing ideas, and he shared his hypothetical scenarios Friday on "First Things First."
New Digs in NOLA
Nets Get: Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, five first-round picks
Pelicans Get: Kevin Durant
Wright's thoughts: "This is the one I think works the best. Brandon Ingram is an All-Star. New Orleans has their own picks, Milwaukee's picks, and the Lakers' picks. I don't think Brooklyn will do better than that, and I think Durant, CJ [McCollum], Zion [Williamson], are an instant contender to win the West."
Touchdown in Beantown
Nets Get: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, '23 & '25 first-round picks
Celtics Get: Kevin Durant
Wright's thoughts: "Would Kevin Durant ever go to a team that just knocked him out in the playoffs. Oh, he would! The Celtics become the clear — that's the one way they could jump Milwaukee — Eastern Conference favorites."
Say Hey, L.A.
Lakers Get: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
Nets Get: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, '27 & '29 first-round picks
Wright's thoughts: "I don't think this is going to happen, I'm just saying it works. Biggest trade in NBA history. [ESPN's] Brian Windhorst is floating it, he keeps floating stuff out there, and then all of a sudden it materializes. He said it on the ‘Hoop Collective', and when there's mayhem in the NBA, you know who typically comes out a winner? The King. Not always, but usually it's like ‘wait, how did LeBron [James] end up a winner?’ Because he's playing five-dimensional chess on you fools."