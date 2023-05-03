National Basketball Association Joel Embiid reportedly on track to return for 76ers in Game 2 vs. Celtics Updated May. 3, 2023 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022-23 NBA MVP appears to be making his return to the court soon.

Joel Embiid is on track to play in Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, The Athletic reported. Embiid was awarded the MVP on Tuesday and moments after he won the award, he told his 76ers teammates "I'm back," The Athletic added in its report.

Embiid has missed the 76ers' last two playoff contests due to a reported LCL sprain in his right knee. Despite the MVP's absence, the 76ers have won both of those games, defeating the Brooklyn Nets to close out their first-round series and upsetting the Celtics in Game 1 on Monday.

Following Monday's win, it was speculated that the 76ers could rest Embiid because they were able to take home-court advantage in the series. But 76ers coach Doc Rivers downplayed the idea that the Game 1 result would affect Embiid's status when asked about it on Tuesday. However, he told reporters that he expected Embiid to be listed as doubtful for Game 2, while noting that the newly-named MVP was making progress.

"There's no change in his status," Rivers told reporters. "But he's working out today. He is over there with some of our guys right now, and I'll get the report when he gets back. But the fact that he is doing that is a step forward, for sure."

When asked by TNT at the end of his MVP presentation if he'll play in Game 2, Embiid replied by saying "We shall see."

Whenever Embiid returns, it's been reported that he'll have to play with a brace around his knee as the typical timeline for an LCL sprain injury is at least multiple weeks. He suffered the injury in Game 3 of the series against the Nets, two weeks ago Thursday.

Embiid had a dominant regular season, averaging a league-leading 33.1 points per game while adding 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He was slowed down a bit in the 76ers' opening-round playoff win, scoring 20 points per game on 46.2% shooting. But Embiid has had some big games against Boston this season, scoring 36.2 points per game on 61.2% shooting over the four regular-season matchups, in which Philadelphia went 1-3.

