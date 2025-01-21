National Basketball Association
Jimmy Butler plays in Suns-themed sneakers hours after Phoenix acquires trade assets
Jimmy Butler plays in Suns-themed sneakers hours after Phoenix acquires trade assets

Updated Jan. 21, 2025 10:24 p.m. ET

If there was any mystery behind Jimmy Butler's preferred trade destination, there shouldn't be now.

Just hours after the Phoenix Suns acquired three future first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for another first-round pick, Butler took the court for the Miami Heat wearing sneakers with the Suns' colors.

Phoenix could try to use the three picks to add talent before the trade deadline. The franchise has been linked to disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in multiple media reports. Butler recently returned to the Heat after a seven-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team."

The Suns now own first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 that are the least favorable selections between Cleveland and Minnesota in 2025 and between Cleveland, Utah and Minnesota in both 2027 and 2029.

The Jazz acquired the Suns' 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

The struggling Suns have a 21-21 record this season, which is a huge disappointment considering they have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

