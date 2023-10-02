Jimmy Butler has a new look, and even the Heat were surprised by it
Jimmy Butler had a new look for media day, and the NBA world immediately took notice.
The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team's first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black.
It has become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the media day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look.
"I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me," Butler said. "This is how I'm feeling as of late."
Coaches greeted Butler with smiles and laughs. Teammates, it seemed, were caught a bit off guard. Heat center Bam Adebayo — who hadn't seen his teammate before meeting with reporters — thought someone had photoshopped something when a reporter showed him photos of Butler's look.
"That is not real. ... That is (expletive) hilarious," Adebayo said.
Added Heat guard Tyler Herro: "He told me this was his Halloween today."
Still unclear: If Butler will keep the look when Miami opens practice on Tuesday. The team will hold camp at Florida Atlantic University in nearby Boca Raton.
Check out some other images of Butler's hairdo — and Adebayo's and Herro's reactions when they saw it with their own eyes — below.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
