National Basketball Association James Harden staying with Clippers on two-year, $70 million deal Updated Jun. 30, 2024 6:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

James Harden is staying with the LA Clippers on a two-year contract that includes a player option, a person with knowledge of that decision said Sunday as free agency in the NBA was officially opening.

Harden's deal — which could be worth up to $70 million if he opts into 2025-26 — was agreed upon in principle before free agency technically started, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Harden nor the Clippers had announced the agreement.

Changes to league rules this year allowed for such agreements to be in place before the 6 p.m. Eastern time start to free agency on Sunday; teams, in most cases, were allowed to speak to their own free agents or extension-eligible players once the NBA Finals were completed.

Harden, a 10-time NBA All-Star, averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists last season for the Clippers, who will move into their new Intuit Dome home when this coming season starts. Harden's status was one of the big questions facing the Clippers this summer; the other surrounds nine-time All-Star Paul George, who did not take his $48.8 million option for this season and is now a free agent — with Philadelphia, Orlando and the Clippers among the teams expected to compete to sign him.

ADVERTISEMENT

George was expected to meet with at least some of those teams Sunday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share