Jamal Murray adds his own 'Flu Game' to Nuggets playoff lore

DENVER — Even though Jamal Murray wasn’t feeling like himself entering Thursday’s game — "Just real stuffy. I had the flu … I don't know if you've had an ear infection before, it's painful," he told FOX Sports afterward — he had still been preparing for this moment for years.

As a child, he used to count down the seconds of the shot clock as he practiced, imitating the voices of announcers Marv Albert and Mike Breen.

During Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, he saw Breen calling the action. He took stock that he was playing against LeBron James , one of the greatest NBA players of all-time. And he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity, knowing it would be something he'd remember for the rest of his life.

Murray erupted for 23 of his game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter of the Denver Nuggets' 108-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers , shooting 6-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the final frame. He even mouthed Breen’s signature "bang!" after making a backbreaking 3-pointer with just under five minutes remaining.

It was Murray's fourth 20-point fourth-quarter performance in the playoffs, the most of any player over the last 25 years, per ESPN Stats & Info. He added 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, two of which he had in the fourth quarter.

Still, Murray said he couldn't breathe through his nose. And when he got tired, all the typical sensations were greatly exaggerated. When asked what percentage he was operating at, Murray shrugged.

"I'd probably say 80, 75 percent," Murray told FOX Sports.

But Murray dug deep. Despite a slow start in which he shot 5-for-17 from the field through the first three quarters, he refused to get discouraged. And when it mattered most, he shined, turning an 11-point Nuggets deficit in the third quarter into a 12-point advantage in the fourth.

For Murray, who was sidelined 18 months because of an ACL injury, including missing all of last season and his team's playoff runs in 2021 and 2022, his performance in Game 2 really meant something to him.

"I've always had the belief in myself," Murray told FOX Sports. "It was just about proving to others that I could still do this and play to this level and be more than what I'm doing. I've always had the belief. And my team has always had the belief in me. And they've supported me throughout my journey. So, I'm glad it's finally showing on a big stage."

Murray has been outstanding for the Nuggets this postseason. He's averaging 27.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc, a marked uptick from the 20 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 39.8 percent from deep he averaged this season.

It's a huge relief for Murray, who shrugged off questions the last few years about whether he'd ever play at the same level at which he played in the NBA bubble in 2020, when he averaged 26.5 points to help his team reach the conference finals.

Murray has silenced those critics.

And after everything his star guard has been through, Nuggets coach Michael Malone is reveling in Murray's success.

"This is not just coach and player," Malone said. "I love Jamal Murray. This is not just like I'm coaching him. We've been together seven years and been through a lot of ups and downs. And to see him back playing at the level he's playing at, the first thought for me is just tremendous pride and just so happy for him. Because I saw the dark days coming back from that ACL. For him to be here playing at the level that he's playing at is just — I'm just so happy for the man, the young man."

With 9:38 left, and the Nuggets trailing 83-81, Murray helped fuel an 18-4 run. He scored the team's final 12 points. Nobody could slow Murray down, as he converted tough buckets over the outstretched arms of both James and Anthony Davis .

"He was special," said Nikola Jokic , who finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, his 13th triple-double this postseason. "He won us the game."

When Murray struggled offensively at the top of the game, he realized he needed a mental reset. After missing a wide open 3-pointer, he told himself to settle down. He realized he was overthinking.

After that, he caught fire.

For Murray, he has been deeply motivated this postseason to help the Nuggets get the respect they deserve. Even though they finished with the best record in the Western Conference (53-29), they've been consistently underestimated. The Phoenix Suns were favored to win their semifinal series, and the Lakers have dominated the headlines in this one.

"We want to play and believe that we're the No. 1 seed and nobody can take that away from us," Murray told FOX Sports. "We go into every game [thinking that]. And even when they go on runs like they did tonight, we can talk to each other. We can get on each other. We can criticize each other. And it's all positive. It's all for the team and the benefit of the team. We're a really together group."

Now, the Nuggets are just two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance in their 55-year franchise history.

In the meantime, Murray is going to keep leaving everything on the court. Nothing can get in his way, not even the flu and an ear infection.

"We know we've got to keep proving ourselves until we win the chip," Murray told FOX Sports. "Until we win the chip, we're not going to get the respect that we deserve."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

