Jamal Crawford joins Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay'

2 hours ago

Another week, another special guest at "Club Shay Shay."

This time, it was 19-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford.

Throughout his career, Crawford established himself as one of the league's premier microwave scorers — that is, a player able to come off the bench and immediately get hot.

He ranks second all time in career bench points, with 11,279, trailing only that of LA Clippers guard Lou Williams. He and Williams are tied for the NBA record with three Sixth Man of the Year Awards.

One of the greatest sixth men in NBA history, Crawford shared his opinion on the other players who were at their best making an impact coming off the bench.

Coupled with his scoring prowess, Crawford had one of the most revered sets of handles in NBA history.

As such, there is nobody better suited than Crawford to rank the best ball handlers in NBA history.

"Isiah Thomas. Kyrie [Irving]. White Chocolate [Jason Williams]. And this last one, Allen Iverson, Rod Strickland, Nick Van Exel, Stephon Marbury and Chris Paul. I've gotta put CP3 on there."

When you have a career that spans 19 years, you are sure to not only clash with some of the NBA's all-time greats but also build relationships with them. That's exactly what happened with Crawford.

He detailed how he formed a strong relationship with the late Kobe Bryant, which led to Bryant being present to witness Crawford scoring 63 points at the Seattle Pro-Am.

"Playing against Kobe, our relationship over the years took off. And we were actually here for a Richard Sherman softball game, and me and Kobe, we had respect over the years, and we start talking, and we really hit it off that day. And I was like, 'Kobe, man, would you come watch me play at the Pro-Am?' So he brought his whole family at the whim. He had every reason to say no. He brought his whole family at the whim and came and watched me play."

Check out the full episode below!

