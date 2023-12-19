National Basketball Association
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing All-Star to rejoin Grizzlies on the court
National Basketball Association

Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing All-Star to rejoin Grizzlies on the court

Published Dec. 19, 2023 11:26 a.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, making him available to play against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

"He's been awesome outside of not being able to play in the games," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday night before Memphis' last home game. "He's taken every opportunity to be with his teammates. He's been leaning into the team a lot, (doing) off-court stuff with his teammates."

Under the terms of his suspension, Morant was able to practice and travel with the Grizzlies and take part in morning shootarounds. But he was not permitted to be in an arena with his team during games.

Jenkins said the two-time NBA All-Star increasingly has been involved in practices during the past couple weeks. Morant also has been video-chatting with teammates during games.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He seems to be in a really good spot. The way he's responded in the 5-on-5s the last couple of days has been really good," Jenkins said. "He's been preparing for this for the last couple of months. He's really been pouring into the conditioning side of his body, strength, and really impressed with the work there."

Morant, who spoke with reporters for the first time this season on Friday, has said he's been counting down the days until his return and he is thankful to still be in the league and rejoining his team.

Ja Morant's 25-game suspension is a consequence of poor decision-making

Ja Morant's 25-game suspension is a consequence of poor decision-making

The No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 draft, 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2022 Most Improved Player has been suspended for a combined 33 games since he first was caught flashing a gun on a social media livestream on March 4.

Morant first told reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers ousted Memphis from the playoffs in April that he had to make better decisions, knowing off-the-court issues affected the Grizzlies' season. A team that earned a second straight No. 2 seed in the Western Conference lasted just six games in the postseason.

Only two weeks later, Morant was singing with friends when caught holding up a handgun during a livestream video. Silver weighed the situation and announced the second suspension along with other steps for Morant to take.

That included talking weekly with the NBA office and the National Basketball Players Association.

Morant rejoins a very different Memphis squad from the one he last took the court with in April.

These Grizzlies have been decimated by injuries and are among the NBA's worst teams early this season. They come into Tuesday night's game on a five-game skid after a 116-97 loss against the Thunder on Monday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Clippers surge during fleet week in Eastern Conference

2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Clippers surge during fleet week in Eastern Conference

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes