Hawks' Trae Young to have finger surgery, out at least four weeks
Hawks' Trae Young to have finger surgery, out at least four weeks

Published Feb. 25, 2024 3:11 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury.

The Hawks announced Sunday that Young suffered a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand during Friday night’s loss to Toronto. Young will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The team said Young will be evaluated in four weeks.

The loss of Young comes as the Hawks, fighting for the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, are facing front-line depth issues, as center Onyeka Okongwu recovers from a sprained left toe. Coach Quin Snyder said Thursday that Okongwu "is not going to be available for the foreseeable future."

Young, who made his third All-Star team this year, leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game. With the loss of Young, Dejounte Murray likely will assume primary ball-handling duties.

National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young
