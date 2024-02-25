Hawks' Trae Young to have finger surgery, out at least four weeks
The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury.
The Hawks announced Sunday that Young suffered a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand during Friday night’s loss to Toronto. Young will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
The team said Young will be evaluated in four weeks.
The loss of Young comes as the Hawks, fighting for the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, are facing front-line depth issues, as center Onyeka Okongwu recovers from a sprained left toe. Coach Quin Snyder said Thursday that Okongwu "is not going to be available for the foreseeable future."
Young, who made his third All-Star team this year, leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game. With the loss of Young, Dejounte Murray likely will assume primary ball-handling duties.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Warriors' Steve Kerr becomes highest-paid coach in NBA history with two-year, $35 million contract extension
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
NBA midseason roundtable: Which team still has the most to prove?
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Why those calls for Steve Kerr and the Warriors to part ways were always overblown
James Wiseman still hopes to defy bust label: 'I believe I can be a great player'
-
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Stretch run begins with Celtics back on top
Jimmy Butler, 3 others ejected after scuffle between Heat and Pelicans
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Does James need more time in college?
-
Warriors' Steve Kerr becomes highest-paid coach in NBA history with two-year, $35 million contract extension
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
NBA midseason roundtable: Which team still has the most to prove?
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Why those calls for Steve Kerr and the Warriors to part ways were always overblown
James Wiseman still hopes to defy bust label: 'I believe I can be a great player'
-
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Stretch run begins with Celtics back on top
Jimmy Butler, 3 others ejected after scuffle between Heat and Pelicans
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Does James need more time in college?