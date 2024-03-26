National Basketball Association
Hawks star Trae Young enters next step in rehab from finger surgery with no timetable for return
Published Mar. 26, 2024 5:55 p.m. ET

All-Star guard Trae Young will enter the next step in his rehabilitation from finger surgery, the Atlanta Hawks said Tuesday, but it's still not known when he can rejoin the lineup.

Young had a one-month follow-up examination to his Feb. 27 operation to repair a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger.

The team said he is making progress in his recovery and will begin small finger motion exercises this week. But there was no timetable for his return to the Hawks (32-39), who hold the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with about three weeks to go in the regular season.

Young was averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game when he was injured in a Feb. 23 loss to Toronto. The Hawks are 8-7 since he went down, including a 120-118 victory Monday over NBA-leading Boston in which they rallied from a 30-point deficit.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

