National Basketball Association Haliburton’s father suspended from Pacers games indefinitely after run-in with Giannis Updated May. 1, 2025 4:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Following an on-court confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton, the father of Pacers' point guard Tyrese Haliburton, will no longer attend Pacers games "for the foreseeable future," per ESPN. According to that report, the decision was made by the Pacers' front office, and John Haliburton "accepted" this.

Following the Pacers' Game 4 victory that advanced them to the next round of the NBA playoffs, John Haliburton went onto the court and approached Antetokounmpo. in a postgame press conference, the Bucks' star detailed what was said to him by Haliburton. "All I’ll say is that I believe in being humble in victory. That’s the way I am." said Antetokounmpo. "At the moment I thought he was a fan. But then I realized it was Tyrese’s dad. I love Tyrese. I think he’s a great competitor. It was his dad, sorry. Coming in the floor and showing me his son, a towel with his face, [saying], ‘This is what we do. This is what we F-ing do. This is what the F we do.’ I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful."

Tyrese Haliburton spoke of the incident after the game, as well, saying, "We had a little talk about it. I don't agree with what transpired there. I think basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. I think he just got excited." And John Haliburton also apologized on X, in a post reading, "I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pacers will take on the Eastern Conference's No. 1 team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the second round of the playoffs starting on Sunday, May 4.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share