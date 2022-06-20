National Basketball Association Golden State Warriors' victory parade: Top moments 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday was a commemorative occasion for the NBA champs.

As a matter of fact, the Golden State Warriors have been in continuous celebration since collecting their fourth NBA title in eight years Thursday night. Monday afternoon, though, marked the first official ceremony for the team by the Bay.

Thousands turned out to pay their respects to the newly-crowned champions, and the ensuing result was a montage of champagne showers, figurative fan flowers, and festivities for hours.

Here are the top moments from Golden State's championship parade.

Live GOAT??

Dubs Nation has never been shy about letting the neighboring basketball landscape know how they feel, and in recognition of the team's historic run, one particular fan brought out his pet goat as a symbolic nod to the team's greatness. The goat's garb: A royal blue Stephen Curry jersey.

Nighty night

Stephen Curry was wide awake for the occasion, but the amount of sleep he's collected during the past few hours is likely minimal.

Nonetheless, Curry's energy was on 10 throughout the day, and he broke out his signature "night night" celebration — the same one he's used in each closeout game during G.S.'s playoff run — per fan requests.

Holy cannoli

Klay Thompson is usually as sure-handed a player as the NBA has to offer. But as the surgeon general warns, a few alcoholic drinks will impair your motor skills, and that seems to be what happened to Thompson when he dropped one of his cherished championship rings along the route.

Thompson later lost his footing and tumbled over an unsuspecting bystander. Fortunately, the fan was all smiles after the fall.

Poole Party

No biggie: Just Jordan Poole taking part in a party that bears his name.

Super soaker

Poole wasn't the only one splashing fans with championship showers. Gary Payton II had his own fun with a water gun as he ventured along in one of the team buses.

Making history

This moment couldn't be more special for Juan Toscano-Anderson, who just a year ago was clawing for an NBA roster spot, and is now the first player of Mexican descent to win a title.

The more, the better

Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA titles (that's not a typo). And yet, his championship fever still resembles that of a first-time winner.

Draymond being Draymond

Per usual, Draymond Green had a few choice words for the public.

MVP! MVP!

And the first-time Finals MVP likely got the warmest reception of them all.

