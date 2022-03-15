Golden State Warriors Draymond Green makes bold proclamation after his return to action 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Draymond Green is making an impact with his words and his play.

Green made his return to the court on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors after missing the previous two months with a back injury.

The four-time NBA All-Star recorded six points, seven rebounds and six assists in just 20 minutes of work in a 126-112 win over the Washington Wizards.

But it was Green's post-game comments that placed him in the headlines, with the outspoken forward declaring that the Warriors are going to win a championship this season.

With the Warriors currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference standings, they have a strong chance to contend for the title, and with Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson all on the court and healthy, they should like their chances.

The Warriors are 367-113 when Curry, Thompson and Green all play together. That is the highest winning percentage (.765) of any trio in NBA history that has played at least 400 games together. The trio made five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals together from 2014-19, winning three.

The Warriors are 29-6 when Green plays this season, proving they are one of the more formidable teams in the NBA when they have their do-it-all forward on the floor. But even with him available, Chris Broussard doesn't think the Warriors are a lock to win the championship, though he does see them as elite.

"Before Golden State went into this swoon that basically started when Draymond got hurt, I liked Golden State in the West," Broussard said on "First Things First."

"This was the first time that Draymond and Klay Thompson were on the court together for a full game in almost three years."

But while Broussard has belief in the Warriors with Green back in the lineup, Nick Wright still believes the team only goes as far as Curry can take them.

"The Warriors are only dangerous if Steph gets his swagger back," Wright said.



Curry struggled in December and January, shooting under 41% from the field in both months. He has returned to form as of late, currently shooting at a 52.4% clip in March.

With their big trio back on the court, the Warriors are positioned to be a legitimate NBA title contender. And if Green can continue to mark his mark felt, he might not be making an empty promise on winning a championship this season.

