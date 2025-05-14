National Basketball Association Draymond Green fined $50,000 for questioning the 'integrity' of officials Updated May. 14, 2025 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for making an "inappropriate comment" to the officials during Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against Minnesota.

The league announced the penalty on Wednesday, saying Green's comments during Saturday's game, which the Warriors lost 102-97, questioned "the integrity of game officials." Green had mentioned the game's spread of 5.5, according to ESPN.

Green has received a league-high five technical fouls this postseason and would have to serve a one-game suspension if the total reaches seven. He also has been called for two flagrant fouls.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for accumulating too many flagrant fouls that postseason and was suspended for one game in the 2023 playoffs for stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Including playoffs, according to data compiled by SportRadar, Green has been assessed 202 technical fouls in his career.

He has faced NBA discipline countless times. Among them: Green missed 16 games last season after a suspension for striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12, 2023, game, earned a five-game ban earlier that season after an altercation with Minnesota's Rudy Gobert , stepped on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and earned a suspension during the 2023 playoffs, plus missed Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals because of an accumulation of flagrant-foul points during that postseason.

According to the website Spotrac, Green has been fined $992,000 in his career, with $185,000 coming for actions toward officials. He also has been docked $3.2 million for suspensions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share