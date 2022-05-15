National Basketball Association
Dončić leads Mavs past Suns, into West finals against Warriors Dončić leads Mavs past Suns, into West finals against Warriors
National Basketball Association

Dončić leads Mavs past Suns, into West finals against Warriors

3 hours ago

Luka Dončić scored 35 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 30, and the Dallas Mavericks stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a 123-90 Game 7 blowout Sunday night, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011.

Dallas broke through on the road after the home team won the first six games of the series, dominating in a hostile environment from start to finish. Conversely, it was an embarrassing no-show for the playoff-tested Suns — who advanced to the NBA Finals last season with a very similar roster.

The fourth-seeded Mavericks travel to face Golden State in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Dončić earned the Mavs an early lead, making his first three shots, including two 3-pointers. That helped Dallas push to a 27-17 advantage in the first quarter and a whopping 57-27 cushion at the halftime break.

Dončić and Dinwiddie — who came off the bench — combined to pour in 48 of the Mavs' 57 points.

Game 7 drama? Not in the desert.

Simply put, the Suns looked overwhelmed by the pressure of a Game 7. They missed shots they usually make, made bad passes they usually don't make and looked nothing like the team that won an NBA-best 64 games during the regular season.

By halftime, many Suns fans were booing at the unsightly display.

The series might have been close, but the individual games usually were not. Three of the first six games were decided by at least 20 points, and none of the games came down to the final possession.

Game 7 followed a similar pattern, except the team doing all the damage was the road team. Dončić was fantastic, making shots from all over the floor and finishing 12 of 19 from the field, including 6-for-11 on 3s. He also got some help: Dinwiddie was fantastic in the first half with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Phoenix's All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker was never a factor. The 37-year-old Paul is a 12-time All-Star that has done just about everything possible in the game except win a championship.

After this setback, it's fair to wonder if there will be many more opportunities. Booker finished with 11 points and shot 3-for-14. Paul had 10 points and four assists. The Suns shot just 37.9% from the field.

Dallas beat the odds with the win: After the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks earlier Sunday, the home team was 110-33 (77%) in NBA Game 7s.

It's the second straight year the Suns have lost a playoff series after having a 2-0 lead. They won the first two games against the Bucks in the NBA Finals last season before losing four straight games.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA odds: Conference finals lines, picks
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Conference finals lines, picks

2 hours ago
NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds, results
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds, results

3 hours ago
Williams, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks
National Basketball Association

Williams, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks

7 hours ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Walt Frazier ranks No. 29
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Walt Frazier ranks No. 29

12 hours ago
NBA playoffs: Celtics host Bucks, Suns meet Mavs in pair of Game 7s
National Basketball Association

NBA playoffs: Celtics host Bucks, Suns meet Mavs in pair of Game 7s

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes