Domantas Sabonis reportedly avoids injury from Draymond Green stomp
Domantas Sabonis reportedly avoids injury from Draymond Green stomp

Published Apr. 18, 2023 3:07 a.m. ET

Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis appears to have avoided a serious injury from Draymond Green's stomp in Game 2, as his X-Rays returned negative for damage to his lungs and ribs on Monday night, according to a report from ESPN.

Green stomped on Sabonis' chest with 7:03 to play, leading to an ejection for a flagrant foul.

During the review, fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants toward Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

"My leg got grabbed," Green said. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I've got to land my foot somewhere. I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. … I can only step so far."

The Kings went on to win the game 114-106.

[NBA playoff dispatches: Young Kings showing mettle; Harden struggles in win]

Now it will be up to the NBA to determine whether an ejection is all that was warranted or if Green will face a possible suspension.

"It was a flagrant-2 for sure," Kings head coach Mike Brown said. "It'll be interesting to see with what the NBA does after they review it.

The Kings and Warriors will play Game 3 in San Francisco on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

