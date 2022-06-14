National Basketball Association Does LeBron James have Warriors in his future plans? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rumor has it that LeBron James is not expected to commit to the Los Angles Lakers long-term before the 2022 NBA Draft or free agency.

Why not? And if not the Lakers, which team might draw his interest when he becomes a free agent following the 2022-23 season? Colin Cowherd believes it's the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James not expected to commit to Lakers Is it time for LeBron James to move on from Los Angeles? Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported that LeBron is not expected to commit to the Lakers before the NBA Draft or free agency. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and discusses what the Lakers-LeBron era looks like.

"If you're LeBron watching the Warriors, they have something he will never have again in his career if he stays in Los Angeles — three stars," Cowherd said. "James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga. Forget the components that are playing and starring. They've got another wave of stars: a big, a wing, and a guard, who are all waiting."

Cowherd added that this could be the first time in the last 15 seasons that a LeBron-led team has zero chance of competing for the championship.

"They've got no bench, they're too old, they have no players in their prime, and my theory is, LeBron's too smart not to know it," Cowherd added. "LeBron is a good observer. He's a good teacher. He's a good listener. He's watching this right now, thinking, 'The Warriors have the best starting five in the league at any given time. They have three emerging stars and probably the best coach in the league. They also could have the best owner in the league."

Considering LeBron's business ventures, Bronny James' high school basketball career in full-throttle, and the fact that the Warriors are potentially about to win an NBA title, Cowherd believes the writing is on the wall when it comes to LeBron thinking about a move up the coast.

"To me, it feels obvious. He's not just suddenly interested in Steph [Curry]. He sees the dysfunction, he sees the roster, he sees the [Russell] Westbrook salary cap issue, he sees Anthony Davis's health. He's going to throw it out there again and again how much he'd like to play with Steph and the Warriors."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.