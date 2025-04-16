National Basketball Association Celtics vs. Magic: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic are poised to tip off in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Before this playoff series begins, here’s a quick review of their recent contests to preview what fans can expect on the court.

How many times have the Celtics played the Magic?

The Boston Celtics have played the Orlando Magic a total of 3 times this season. The Magic lead the series 2-1.

Celtics vs. Magic History (2024-25 Regular Season)

When do the Celtics and Magic next play each other?

The Celtics and Magic will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Celtics vs. Magic Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Celtics-Magic playoff series:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Orlando Magic

*if needed

