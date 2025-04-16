National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Celtics vs. Magic: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Updated Apr. 17, 2025 10:15 a.m. ET
The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic are poised to tip off in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Before this playoff series begins, here’s a quick review of their recent contests to preview what fans can expect on the court.
How many times have the Celtics played the Magic?
The Boston Celtics have played the Orlando Magic a total of 3 times this season. The Magic lead the series 2-1.
Celtics vs. Magic History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 12/23/2024: Orlando Magic 108, Boston Celtics 104
- 1/17/2025: Boston Celtics 121, Orlando Magic 94
- 4/9/2025: Orlando Magic 96, Boston Celtics 76
When do the Celtics and Magic next play each other?
The Celtics and Magic will face off again on April 19, 2025, in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Celtics vs. Magic Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Celtics-Magic playoff series:
(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Orlando Magic
- Game 1: Sunday, April 20 at Boston - 3:30 pm. ET (ABC)
- Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 at Boston - 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Friday, April 25 at Orlando - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 4: Sunday, April 27 at Orlando - 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5*: Tuesday, April 29 at Boston - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 6*: Thursday, May 1 at Orlando - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 7*: Saturday, May 3 at Boston - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
*if needed
