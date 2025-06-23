National Basketball Association
Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday To Portland For Anfernee Simons
National Basketball Association

Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday To Portland For Anfernee Simons

Updated Jun. 24, 2025 12:04 a.m. ET

The Boston Celtics reportedly traded guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that sends guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks back to Boston. 

Holiday spent two seasons in Boston, and helped the organization win the 2024 NBA Championship, while earning All-Defensive Second-Team honors in the 2023-24 season. During that campaign, he signed a four-year contract, worth $135 million, which was one of many deals that put the Celtics in a difficult financial position. 

So, after Jayson Tatum sustained an Achilles tear in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it seemed inevitable that Boston would have to make moves. 

Now, it's a reality, as the Celtics will receive Simons in return for Holiday. The guard, who's entering his eighth NBA season, averaged 19.3 points per game and 4.8 assists during the 2024-25 season. He's entering the final year of a four-year, $100 million contract. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

Story with live updates.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Pacers' Star Tyrese Haliburton Set for Surgery After Achilles Tear

Pacers' Star Tyrese Haliburton Set for Surgery After Achilles Tear

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes