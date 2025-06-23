Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday To Portland For Anfernee Simons
The Boston Celtics reportedly traded guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that sends guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks back to Boston.
Holiday spent two seasons in Boston, and helped the organization win the 2024 NBA Championship, while earning All-Defensive Second-Team honors in the 2023-24 season. During that campaign, he signed a four-year contract, worth $135 million, which was one of many deals that put the Celtics in a difficult financial position.
So, after Jayson Tatum sustained an Achilles tear in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it seemed inevitable that Boston would have to make moves.
Now, it's a reality, as the Celtics will receive Simons in return for Holiday. The guard, who's entering his eighth NBA season, averaged 19.3 points per game and 4.8 assists during the 2024-25 season. He's entering the final year of a four-year, $100 million contract.
