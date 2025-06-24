National Basketball Association Celtics reportedly trade Kristaps Porzingis to Hawks Updated Jun. 24, 2025 7:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Boston Celtics reportedly traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal. The Hawks sent Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets, and Georges Niang to the Celtics.

Porzingis is the second piece the Celtics have moved in as many days as they attempt to dump significant contracts from their books to avoid the punitive second-apron. The Lithuanian big-man was key to the Celtics' success over his two seasons in Boston, but wasn't much of a factor in either of their postseason runs as he struggled with injuries.

Still, he'll provide the Hawks with rim protection and floor spacing. He's averaged 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, while shooting 36.6% from 3-point range over his 9-year NBA career. And, when he's healthy, he's a versatile and lengthy big that can fit into any team.

In exchange for Porzingis, the Celtics received a veteran shooter in Niang, while the Nets got a physical wing in Mann and draft capital to help make the contracts work.

