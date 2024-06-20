National Basketball Association
Bulls trading Alex Caruso to Thunder for Josh Giddey
Updated Jun. 20, 2024 6:38 p.m. ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for guard Alex Caruso, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because trades can't be announced until July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.

The 21-year-old Giddey was investigated following accusations by an anonymous social media user that he had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

The NBA and the Newport Beach, California, Police Department investigated Giddey during the season. The Newport Beach police completed their investigation in January and detectives were "unable to corroborate any criminal activity. " The NBA also later dropped its investigation.

Giddey's play suffered this season and he was constantly booed on the road. The point guard averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists with 47.5% shooting this season. Those averages were down from 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists the previous season.

Giddey's play improved the second half of the regular season, after the Thunder traded for Gordon Hayward. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 57.2% from the field in April regular-season games. His playing time was cut significantly in the playoffs, and he lost his starting job for the first time in his career.

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in 2021 and he made the All-Rookie second team. He is a member of Australia's national team that will play at the Paris Olympics this summer. He is an exceptional passer and at 6-foot-8, his size makes him a solid rebounder.

The 30-year-old Caruso, who plays point guard and shooting guard, has established himself as a defensive presence in four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and then three years with the Bulls. He has career averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He averaged a career-high 10.1 points this past season. He was on the all-defense first team in 2023 and the second team in 2024.

The Thunder also have Cason Wallace, a second-team all-rookie selection this past season, in place at point guard.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

