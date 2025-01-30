National Basketball Association Bronny James gets standing ovation on the road as Lakers rout Wizards 134-96 Published Jan. 30, 2025 9:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James had 24 points and 11 assists before resting for the final quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 134-96 rout of the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

While James sat out, his son Bronny James played the whole fourth quarter and scored a career-high five points — a development that delighted the crowd, even on the road.

The crowd was chanting for Bronny well before he finally went in. He shot 1 of 6 from the field, but he finally made it into the scoring column with a driving layup while being fouled by Tristan Vukcevic with 2:48 play. James converted the free throw for a three-point play.

It was the 16th consecutive loss for Washington, tying a franchise record. It's the second time this season the Wizards have dropped that many in a row.

This one was never close after the first few minutes, even though the Lakers were missing Anthony Davis because of an abdominal muscle strain. Washington was without rookie Alex Sarr, who had a sprained left ankle.

Los Angeles has won five of six, rebounding from a 14-point loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

This was the Lakers' most lopsided victory this season, surpassing their 111-88 win over the Wizards just over a week ago.

With the Lakers up by 39 and 1:25 remaining, Los Angeles rookie Dalton Knecht was called for two technical fouls — apparently for arguing — and ejected.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 19 points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

