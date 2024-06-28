National Basketball Association Brandon Ingram next team odds: Sixers favored if Pelicans trade star forward Updated Jun. 28, 2024 8:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brandon Ingram is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $52 million per year this offseason.

The question is, does his current team want to pay up?

After being drafted by the Lakers back in 2016, Ingram played his first three seasons in L.A., before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in exchange for Anthony Davis.

He's the only player from the deal still with the Pelicans.

His numbers drastically increased with the Pelicans, as he has averaged 23.2 points per game throughout his five-year tenure.

However, the Pelicans have not had much team success in those five seasons, only making the playoffs in two of those years and losing in the first round both times.

Now, reports have surfaced regarding the Pelicans not wanting to give him that rich of a contract extension, meaning he could be available on the trade market.

Let's check out the odds for Ingram's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 28.

Pelicans: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

76ers: +450 ((bet $10 to win $55 total)

Rockets: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Magic: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Hawks: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Pistons: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Cavaliers: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Spurs: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Thunder: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

While the Pelicans remain favored to keep Ingram, the Sixers have the second-lowest odds on the board.

Aside from Paul George, one key name linked to the Philly has been Ingram.

Following the James Harden trade last season, Philly acquired multiple future first-round picks. The Sixers now have a ton of draft capital that they could package in a trade for Ingram, as well as the cap space to sign him.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

