The Boston Celtics are heating up, but can they keep streaking in the postseason?

Timing is everything.

With Boston's latest win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics have won five straight and seven of their last eight contests heading into Saturday's game against Golden State.

The franchise finally seems to be trending in the right direction after a slew of health and safety protocol absences, which saw two-and-a-half months of struggles after a solid start to the season.

The victory wave the Celtics are riding, along with the addition of Jabari Parker – while other teams are succumbing to injury – seems to be pointing toward a deep postseason run for Boston. Can the franchise make it happen?

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith says yes they can, as with around four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Celtics are hitting their stride at the perfect time.

"If the Celtics have this Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum doing what he does ... and then you add Kemba Walker rounding into shape, too. ... We only have a month until the playoffs, but from what we've seen lately, you showed up just in time. The Boston Celtics just may end up being a problem come playoff time."

Walker has been setting the table for the dynamic Boston offense better as the season has progressed, having dished out at least six assists in his last eight contests. He averaged 7.3 assists in the four games he played during Boston's five-game win streak, improving his season average to 5.1.

In addition, Walker is taking some of the load off of Brown and Tatum. Even so, Brown recently cracked 40-points against the Lakers, nailing 17 of his 20 field goal attempts. That made him just the fourth player since 2010 to shoot at least 85 percent in a 40-point game, according to The Athletic.

Since the trade deadline, both Brown and Tatum have been lighting it up. Tatum has led the team with 28.3 points per game on 63-percent true shooting, while Brown has scored 24.1 points per game on 62.7-percent true shooting.

At 9-3, the Celtics have the Eastern Conference’s best record since the trade deadline, and they just added former No. 2 overall pick Parker into the fold.

Parker should come to Boston fresh. He’s played in just three games this season and only nine games since the Sacramento Kings picked him up from the Atlanta Hawks at the 2020 trade deadline.

When healthy, and given time, Parker has proved himself as a scorer. As recently as last season, he was averaging 15 PPG for the Hawks. In each of his first six seasons, he's averaged at least 12 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

There are still problems that need to be addressed in Boston, including their ball protection. The Celtics rank 17th in the NBA with 14.1 turnovers per game. They also commit the seventh most fouls in the league, at 20.5 per contest.

The Celtics have a favorable schedule ahead to potentially push them up the Eastern Conference standings as they approach the playoffs. Boston moved into a tie with Atlanta for the No. 4 spot with their win over the Lakers on Thursday night.

Just four of their remaining 16 games come against teams with winning records.

Despite the trend in the right direction, they still have little room to falter. And with a month to go, anything can happen.

