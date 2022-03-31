National Basketball Association Blue Devils, Baker Mayfield, Anthony Davis all "Under Duress" 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chris Broussard 's "Under Duress" list is back and better than ever.

Basketball is the name of the game this week, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis and the team's general manager, Rob Pelinka, making the list, as well as the Duke Blue Devils feeling the heat.

There are also a couple of big-name NFL stars who made their way onto Broussard's radar as well.

Here is the " First Things First " host's top five.

5. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers

The outlook: It's evident that the 49ers will hand their starting quarterback position to Trey Lance after giving up multiple first-round picks to draft him. Even incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo has seen the writing on the wall. Yet, it's almost April and Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster, while rumors that the 21-year-old sophomore QB might not be ready to take the field continue to run rampant.

Broussard's thoughts: "A few years ago, they traded two first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to No. 3 to draft Trey Lance, a quarterback from an FCS or Division I AA school. And now, there are wide-spread views or feelings that Lance might not be able to play next season. And the 49ers obviously — especially in the NFC that's getting weaker — are built to win now. So, they gotta figure out what in the world is going on with Trey Lance. ‘Did we make a mistake?’ So that puts them under pressure. And then, they can't trade Jimmy G. Obviously not because of his ability to win games, but because of his shoulder injury. If Jimmy G comes back, now you've got a quarterback controversy. If you trade him and Trey Lance isn't ready to play well, now you've got a quarterback issue. They've gotta get this thing right."

4. Rob Pelinka, Lakers

The outlook: Even though the Lakers have a title under Pelinka's watch, the jury is out on whether he has what it takes to successfully lead the Lakers to another title in the near future. Rumors have spread throughout the season about Pelinka and LeBron James not being on the same page regarding the Lakers roster, but one thing is certain: any and every move Pelinka makes will be under a microscope, especially while James is in the fold.

Broussard's thoughts: "Early on, LeBron caught a lot of heat for the Russell Westbrook acquisition. But the fact is now, LeBron has played so well and at the end of the day — even though LeBron wanted Westbrook — Rob Pelinka has the final decision. … He didn't have to listen to LeBron. … Pelinka has to wear this season. And then, this summer, big decisions to be made. I do think Rob Pelinka will survive. … Frank Vogel will likely be gone. But now, Pelinka has to rebuild this team to be able to compete for a championship this summer with a roster that will be tough to break up and move."

3. Anthony Davis, Lakers

The outlook: Davis is expected to return to the floor for the Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. He is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season. However, he has logged just 73 regular-season games over the past two seasons. James is a game-time decision for Friday after missing two straight games with an ankle injury. L.A. is No. 10 in the Western Conference at 31–44, 0.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Broussard's thoughts: "Reports now are that the Lakers will consider — at least consider — moving Anthony Davis. Unbelievable. A couple of years ago, he was the second-best player in the league, according to ESPN, headed into the preseason. And now, he could be on the trading block? And the sentiment in much of L.A., much of Laker Nation, is good riddance. I mean, how the mighty have fallen. … He might come back this weekend, and if LeBron doesn't play … can Anthony Davis lead the Lakers to enough victories to get them in the play-in without LeBron or with a hobbled LeBron?"

2. Duke Blue Devils

The outlook: Duke and North Carolina meet for the first time in the NCAA Tournament when the two face off in the Final Four on Saturday. It is the 258th all-time meeting between the rival programs, with North Carolina holding a 142-115 advantage, and the 100th overall meeting between Duke and UNC since Mike Krzyzewski became the head coach at Duke in 1980-81. Duke holds a one-game advantage.

Broussard's thoughts: "All of America now is watching the NCAA Tournament saying, ‘Wow, wouldn’t a storybook ending be terrific? Coach K — the best coach since John Wooden — could go out with a championship? My goodness!' And then you look at the rosters, and you say, ‘Why shouldn’t Duke win?' They've got three players that many believe will be in the top 20 of this year's NBA Draft, including Paolo Banchero … and other guy in AJ Griffin that'll be a lottery pick. The pressure is on these young kids to go ahead and deliver that championship to Coach K. Oh, and by the way, the team they play … on Saturday? North Carolina. Oh my gosh, the hated rival. You cannot let Coach K's last game be a loss to North Carolina, so the pressure is on."

1. Baker Mayfield , Cleveland Browns

The outlook: Mayfield's offseason has been a descent from bad to worse. The mess began with the Browns publicly courting his replacement, former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson . Mayfield then requested a trade and since that request, the Browns acquired Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett as his backup. Meanwhile, Cleveland has taken part in very few discussions surrounding a trade for the former No. 1 draft pick, whose 35.1 quarterback rating in 2021 was the fifth-worst in the league.

Broussard's thoughts: "He'll be here until he finds a home, and that's poor Baker Mayfield. I mean, just a year ago, he was on top of the world. Everyone was celebrating him. He led the Browns to their first playoff victory in nearly three decades. … It was all good for Baker, it was going great, and now he can't find a home."

