National Basketball Association Bam Adebayo predicts 'changes' will come to Heat this offseason Published Apr. 29, 2025 5:01 p.m. ET

The Miami Heat are one of the premier franchises in the NBA. A model of consistency, they have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, and in 14 of the last 17 years. They went on to win the NBA Championship in both 2012 and 2013. Simply put, they don't tend to do rebuilds.

That's not something their team President, Pat Riley, subscribes to. And he holds the power. The Heat's players know that, and are aware that, when they don't produce, hard decisions and changes will be made because Riley expects a certain standard.

Miami center Bam Adebayo is certainly self-aware. Following the Heat's embarrassing and lopsided first-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he spoke about the ramifications that may be on the horizon.

"There's going to be a lot of changes this summer," Adebayo said. "Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with silver hair works. Just be prepared for that."

The guy with silver hair whom Adebayo is referring to is Riley, who is well-known for making monumental moves if he thinks it'll help Miami's success. To him, it doesn't matter the name on the back of your jersey if you're no longer helping the name on the front of it. That tracks even if you're LeBron James, Dwyane Wade or Jimmy Butler.

None of those three future Hall of Famers could outlast Riley in Miami. Butler's tenure, especially, ended in an unhappy divorce this season.

After his departure, Adebayo, who made the Finals with Butler in both 2020 and 2023, was left to lead the Heat alongside guard Tyler Herro. Herro had a breakout season in 2024-25, averaging 23.9 points and 5.5 assists, while making his first All-Star team.

While they became the first 10-seed to survive the NBA Play-in Tournament, Miami couldn't muster a single playoff victory against Cleveland. So, when Riley looks back at this season, a 37-45 record and zero playoff wins, won't suffice.

That means change is in store. Since a total rebuild is not in Riley's history, that means there are two options.

The Heat can build around the edges, adding role players that complement Herro and Adebayo and see what the ceiling of a team built around those two can achieve.

The other route is Riley's forte: making a monumental move.

Miami could target Giannis Antetokounmpo if he wants out of Milwaukee after another first-round exit and Damian Lillard's Achillies injury. They could look at Kevin Durant, whose time in Phoenix seems to be done. To acquire either of those stars, Antetokounmpo especially, would likely require trading Herro or Adebayo.

Other potential options that could allow the Heat to keep their cornerstones include Trae Young, Zion Williamson, or Lauri Markkannen.

Regardless, one thing is for certain, and Adebayo hit it spot on. Riley has standards, and while they might be lofty, he usually gets his way, so Miami's roster will look different when the 2025-26 NBA season starts in October. And we can strap in for an offseason of rumors that will accompany the inevitable change.

