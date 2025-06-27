Chicago Bulls
Autographed Michael Jordan Rookie Card Sells for $2.5 million
Updated Jun. 27, 2025 8:05 p.m. ET

An autographed Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $2.5 million in an auction that closed on Thursday.

The 1986-87 Fleer card sold through Joopiter — the auction platform founded by Grammy-winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams three years ago — shows Jordan soaring toward the rim with his right arm extended and tongue dangling. It was one of nine trading cards signed in a blue sharpie at his private golf course in Florida last year.

According to ESPN, the $2.5 million is the most paid for a Jordan rookie card — signed or unsigned — and the third-highest price in a public sale for any Jordan card. That record is $2.928 million.

In March, an autographed Bulls jersey that Jordan wore in a preseason game during his rookie year sold for $4.215 million at an auction through Sotheby's. 

Reporting by The Associated Press.

