Anthony Davis takes the blame after Los Angeles Lakers lose Game 1 to Phoenix Suns

Anthony Davis fell on his sword after losing Game 1.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man didn't hold back in his postgame news conference, taking "full responsibility" for his team's 99-90 loss in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis' final stat line wasn't pretty.

"The Brow" managed just 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting ⁠— a 31.3% clip ⁠— and grabbed seven rebounds in the contest.

Those 13 points tied a playoff career-low for Davis and were the fewest he has ever scored in a losing postseason effort.

A standout playoff debut from opposing Suns big man Deandre Ayton further magnified Davis' struggles, as Ayton dropped 21 points and 16 rebounds.

If a calf injury that limited Davis to just 36 games played in the regular season is at the root of the issue, Davis isn't using it as an excuse.

Either way, Davis' performance was enough for Brandon Marshall of "First Things First" to joke about putting out an all-points bulletin for the missing superstar.

For Marshall, he doesn't see Davis ⁠– based on his inconsistency all season ⁠– bouncing back in a big way to help the Lakers.

"I don't see any light at the end of the tunnel," Marshall said. "… The dude, since returning from his Achilles injury, is [shooting] 18% from the 3-point line. This dude is having an awful year, and you don't usually see this from superstars. You'll see this from mid-tier guys. … So the Lakers should be worried."

ESPN's Jay Williams expressed similar frustrations with Davis.

As Williams explained, the Lakers whiffed on an opportunity to send the young Suns an early message.

"When you're playing against a team like the Phoenix Suns, a young basketball team, you know what you do? You come out right away in the opening minutes of the game, and you put your foot on their neck," Williams said. "… I want to see Anthony Davis with 16 rebounds. I want to see Anthony Davis with 42 points like he had in their original meeting when they first played."

Davis does have big-game potential in him, especially against the Suns.

As Williams mentioned, Davis erupted for 42 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the Lakers' previous meeting with the Suns earlier in May, albeit at home and on the regular-season stage.

As for the playoffs, Shannon Sharpe said that while Davis could certainly stand to improve, there's plenty of blame to go around in L.A. on Monday's episode of "Undisputed."

To Sharpe's point, LeBron James didn't exactly light up the Suns, either.

"The King" finished with a team-high 18 points and 10 assists, but he was held to just three points in the fourth quarter.

So, which direction can Lakers head coach Frank Vogel look toward in terms of a fix?

Nick Wright's plan involved forcing Davis to be more active down on the block at the expense of Andre Drummond.

"There are some significant changes they must make immediately," Wright said. "… Andre Drummond, goodbye. Alex Caruso, hello."

If you look back to the 2020 playoffs, there's another reason for optimism among Laker fans.

In Los Angeles' first-round matchup, Davis caught the bulk of the blame for their Game 1 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers after shooting 33.3% from the field for 28 points.

For the rest of the postseason, which culminated in a title for the Lakers, he averaged 58.8% from the field and 27.7 points in 20 games played.

Whether Game 1 in 2021 was another blip, or something more permanent, will be determined Tuesday when the series resumes in Phoenix.

