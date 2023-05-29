National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers hire Nick Nurse as head coach
National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers hire Nick Nurse as head coach

Updated May. 29, 2023 5:16 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia 76ers have found their next head coach.

Nick Nurse has agreed to a deal to become the 76ers' head coach, ESPN first reported. A source with knowledge of the decision confirmed the news to FOX Sports. 

Nurse joins the 76ers after a five-year stint as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He enjoyed immediate success in his first year at the helm in Toronto, winning a title in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors remained one of the best teams in the NBA the following season even after Kawhi Leonard's departure. But Toronto missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, leading the Raptors to fire Nurse following the regular season. 

Prior to agreeing to a deal with the 76ers, Nurse was viewed as one of the top commodities on the coaching market, as he also had interest from the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. He pulled his name out of the Bucks job, though, which went to Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin. The Suns have yet to hire a coach and the Raptors haven't named Nurse's successor yet, either.

Nurse will replace Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Rivers enjoyed a good deal of regular-season success with the 76ers, going 236-154 over three seasons. But Rivers never made it past the second round of the playoffs in his three seasons with the team, losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals this past season.

Nurse will re-join 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who Nurse worked with when he coached the Rockets' G League affiliate. He'll also have the opportunity to coach Joel Embiid, who won the MVP award this season. 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes

2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes