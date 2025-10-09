2025 NBA Odds: What to Expect in Victor Wembanyama's Third Season

Will "The Alien" rocket the Spurs into outer space this season?

Victor Wembanyama is entering his third season with the Spurs, after being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

So far, in his short career, the 7-foot-3 budding superstar has been named Rookie of the Year, an All-Star, a first-team All-Defensive selection and has led the NBA in blocks in both of his professional seasons.

What he hasn't accomplished, however, is taking San Antonio to the playoffs, among other individual accolades.

Is this the year Wemby and the Spurs challenge for an NBA title? Will he finally win Defensive Player of the Year? What about MVP?

Let's take a look at Wembanyama's odds as of Oct. 9 at FanDuel Sportsbook, as well as what to know.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA 2025-26 SEASON ODDS

Regular-season MVP: +1200 (fifth; bet $10 to win $130 total) — The last 10 MVPs have played at least 63 games, averaged at least 26 points, and have taken their teams to the playoffs. Wemby averaged 24.3 in 46 games last season, and the Spurs missed the postseason.

Defensive Player of the Year: -185 (first; bet $10 to win $15.41 total) — Wemby was the heavy betting favorite to win this award next season, but injury derailed his season. He averaged 3.6 blocks as a rookie and 3.8 last season.

To record a regular-season quadruple-double: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total) — Wemby had two triple-doubles as a rookie, and one came with 10 blocks.

To record 5+ regular-season triple-doubles: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total) — Wemby had one triple-double last season, with points, rebounds and assists.

To score 50+ points in a regular-season game: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total) — Wemby has scored 50 points once in his career. It was last season against the Wizards.

To lead NBA in blocks per game: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total) — "The Alien" has already done this twice in two seasons.

Spurs to make playoffs: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total) — San Antonio has not made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season.

Spurs to make West play in: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total) — The Spurs have not made the play-in in either of Wembanyama's two professional seasons.

Spurs to win Western Conference: +3300 (ninth; bet $10 to win $340 total)

Spurs to win NBA Finals: +6500 (16th; bet $10 to win $660 total) — The Spurs last won the West in 2013-14, and they also won the NBA championship that season